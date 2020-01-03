SelfSell (SSC) Price Down 6.8% This Week

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. SelfSell has a market capitalization of $54,087.00 and $9,677.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfSell coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, LBank and Bitinka. Over the last seven days, SelfSell has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035919 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000249 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About SelfSell

SelfSell (CRYPTO:SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

