Semux (SEM) Hits Market Capitalization of $880,211.00

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Semux has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Semux has a market capitalization of $880,211.00 and $676.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0696 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036049 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00017487 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007646 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003757 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000882 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000150 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,648,279 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

