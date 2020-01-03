Sense Market Capitalization Achieves $2.93 Million (SENSE)

Sense (CURRENCY:SENSE) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Sense has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $576.00 worth of Sense was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sense token can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, Sense has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sense

Sense was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Sense’s total supply is 1,455,335,980 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,816,362 tokens. Sense’s official Twitter account is @sensay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sense is /r/sensetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sense’s official website is www.sensetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Sense

Sense can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sense directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sense should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sense using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

