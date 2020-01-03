Sentinel Chain (SENC) Market Cap Reaches $267,011.00

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Sentinel Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, IDEX, Gate.io and CoinBene. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $267,011.00 and $1,517.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.19 or 0.01430901 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024487 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00120651 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Token Profile

Sentinel Chain launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, COSS and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.