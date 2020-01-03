Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Hits $0.0090 on Exchanges

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, DDEX, BitForex and GDAC. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

UPP is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,194,835 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bibox, Hotbit, Bilaxy, DDEX, IDEX, Upbit, BitForex and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

