Sentinel (SENT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.02 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. Sentinel has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $37,817.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000065 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

