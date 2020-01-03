Sentinel (SENT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $40,664.00

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. Sentinel has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $40,664.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

