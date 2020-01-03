Sentivate Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.63 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $126,723.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One Sentivate token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, STEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.24 or 0.05811497 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030186 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002190 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035960 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Sentivate Token Profile

SNTVT is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,843,458 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com.

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

