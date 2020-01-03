Sentivate (SNTVT) Price Hits $0.0007

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Sentivate has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $126,670.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, STEX and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $430.11 or 0.05857128 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00030026 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002341 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035863 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000295 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,843,458 tokens. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, STEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

