Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on Shell Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHLX opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.42. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.05. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.18 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 101.89% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 6,252.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,478 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,909,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $304,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086,167 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,893,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,674,000 after acquiring an additional 286,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 37.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after acquiring an additional 217,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 77.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 422,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 184,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.