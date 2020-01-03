SHIELD (XSH) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $113,550.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,317.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.72 or 0.01827147 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.12 or 0.03006710 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00573889 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00684902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011609 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00061883 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024008 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013746 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh.

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

