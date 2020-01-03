Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at National Bank Financial

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from $400.00 to $450.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SHOP. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $481.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Shopify from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.81.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $3.46 on Friday, reaching $404.35. The company had a trading volume of 697,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of -662.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shopify has a one year low of $129.48 and a one year high of $416.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $362.29 and its 200 day moving average is $338.99.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $390.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.05 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

