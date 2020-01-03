ShowHand (HAND) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $17,343.00 and approximately $605.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit, IDEX and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ShowHand alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00186066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.80 or 0.01439136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120544 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.