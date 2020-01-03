SHPING (SHPING) Achieves Market Cap of $12,551.00

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, SHPING has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One SHPING token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Cobinhood. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $12,551.00 and $5.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00186303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.39 or 0.01402233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00121128 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING was first traded on January 6th, 2018. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,928,914 tokens. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SHPING Token Trading

SHPING can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

