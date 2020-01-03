SIBCoin (SIB) Market Cap Reaches $534,102.00

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $534,102.00 and approximately $1,799.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,317.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.72 or 0.01827147 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.12 or 0.03006710 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00573889 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00684902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011609 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00061883 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024008 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013746 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,105,522 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

