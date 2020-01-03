Silent Notary (SNTR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $34,465.00

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Silent Notary has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Silent Notary has a total market capitalization of $206,472.00 and $34,465.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Silent Notary token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, DDEX, YoBit and DEx.top.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00186158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.26 or 0.01353149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120722 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Silent Notary

Silent Notary’s launch date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Silent Notary is silentnotary.com.

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, YoBit, DDEX, IDEX, DEx.top, TOPBTC and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

