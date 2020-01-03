Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Acquires 6,655 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 6.7% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 131,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $122,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 478,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $94,749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $300.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.75 and a 200-day moving average of $231.24. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $300.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,324.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Maxim Group downgraded Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.50.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,132.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total value of $14,081,682.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,528,088.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,444 shares of company stock valued at $27,554,564. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.