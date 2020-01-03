Silverway Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Silverway token can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00005043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit, CoinLim and BitMart. Silverway has a market cap of $36.91 million and approximately $332,922.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Silverway has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,317.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.12 or 0.03006710 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001685 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00588943 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Silverway Profile

Silverway (CRYPTO:SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform. Silverway’s official website is silverway.io.

Silverway Token Trading

Silverway can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinLim and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

