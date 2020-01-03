SingularityNET (AGI) Hits Market Cap of $9.60 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $9.60 million and approximately $491,989.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, DragonEX, IDEX and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00186301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.40 or 0.01355034 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000608 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120752 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, DragonEX, IDEX, Binance, Tidex, Kucoin and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

