Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.55.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Benchmark started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

SIRI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.11. The stock had a trading volume of 790,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,283,539. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. Sirius XM has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $7.20.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 231,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $1,570,585.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 945,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,402,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Zaslav sold 77,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $527,124.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,767.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,168,885 shares of company stock valued at $21,820,069 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,340,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after buying an additional 139,432 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 20.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Sirius XM by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Sirius XM by 18.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 5.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

