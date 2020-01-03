Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will earn $2.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.66. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SIX. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $45.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $64.28.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $621.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.90 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Jon L. Luther acquired 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,571.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Roedel acquired 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $249,864.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,647.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $850,397 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.79%.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.