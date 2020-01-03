Skychain Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,183.00 (SKCH)

Skychain (CURRENCY:SKCH) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Skychain has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Skychain has a total market cap of $603,130.00 and $2,183.00 worth of Skychain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skychain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0806 or 0.00001096 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00186500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.22 or 0.01431116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024524 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00120574 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Skychain

Skychain’s total supply is 12,360,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,485,311 tokens. Skychain’s official Twitter account is @skychainglobal. The Reddit community for Skychain is /r/Skychain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Skychain is skychain.global.

Buying and Selling Skychain

Skychain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skychain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skychain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skychain using one of the exchanges listed above.

