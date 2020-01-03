Skycoin (SKY) Trading 0.7% Higher This Week

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $7.04 million and $102,556.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00005646 BTC on exchanges including C2CX, ChaoEX, Iquant and Cryptopia. During the last week, Skycoin has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Skycoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00185783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.49 or 0.01406740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121723 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin launched on December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net.

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, C2CX, Cryptopia, Binance and ChaoEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.