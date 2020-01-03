SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.17.

SKYW has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on SkyWest in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get SkyWest alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 95.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SkyWest in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in SkyWest in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in SkyWest in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in SkyWest in the second quarter worth about $223,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKYW stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $64.06. 16,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,379. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.83. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $66.04.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SkyWest will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. SkyWest’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.