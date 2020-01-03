Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWKS. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $452,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $202,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,134 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,387. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,445,000. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 461.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 147,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 121,460 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $121.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.78 and its 200-day moving average is $88.37. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $122.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

