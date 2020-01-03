SmartCoin Trading 18.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SMC)

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. SmartCoin has a market cap of $20,762.00 and $4.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SmartCoin has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. One SmartCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00568967 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011531 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011175 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000234 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

SMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 25,699,308 coins. SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC. SmartCoin’s official website is smartcoin.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SmartCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

