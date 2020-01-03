SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) & Comerica (NASDAQ:CMA) Head-To-Head Review

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) and Comerica (NYSE:CMA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

SmartFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Comerica pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. SmartFinancial pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Comerica pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Comerica has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Comerica is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.6% of SmartFinancial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Comerica shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of SmartFinancial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Comerica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SmartFinancial and Comerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartFinancial 21.46% 7.81% 0.98% Comerica 32.11% 16.82% 1.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SmartFinancial and Comerica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartFinancial 0 2 3 0 2.60 Comerica 6 12 0 0 1.67

SmartFinancial currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.39%. Comerica has a consensus target price of $73.03, indicating a potential upside of 1.79%. Given SmartFinancial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SmartFinancial is more favorable than Comerica.

Risk and Volatility

SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comerica has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SmartFinancial and Comerica’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartFinancial $98.76 million 3.31 $18.10 million $1.55 15.12 Comerica $3.60 billion 2.88 $1.24 billion $7.24 9.91

Comerica has higher revenue and earnings than SmartFinancial. Comerica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SmartFinancial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Comerica beats SmartFinancial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans, consumer real estate loans, and construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans, including commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; and consumer and other loans, such as direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts and other revolving credit loans, and educational loans. In addition, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through 29 full-service branches located in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida; and 2 loan production offices, 2 mortgage loan production offices, and 2 service centers. SmartFinancial, Inc. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities. The Retail Bank segment provides personal financial services, such as consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. It also offers various consumer products that include deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans. The Wealth Management segment provides products and services comprising fiduciary, private banking, retirement, investment management and advisory, and investment banking and brokerage services. It also sells annuity products; and life, disability, and long-term care insurance products. The company also engages in the securities portfolio, and asset and liability management activities. It operates in Texas, California, and Michigan, as well as in Arizona and Florida, Canada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as DETROITBANK Corporation and changed its name to Comerica Incorporated in July 1982. Comerica Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

