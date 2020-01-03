SmartMesh (SMT) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Exchanges

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One SmartMesh token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi and HitBTC. SmartMesh has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and $39,432.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.52 or 0.05865996 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00030051 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002298 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035872 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000292 BTC.

SmartMesh Profile

SMT is a token. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io.

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

SmartMesh can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartMesh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

