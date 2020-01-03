smARTOFGIVING Reaches Market Cap of $92,499.00 (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. smARTOFGIVING has a market capitalization of $92,499.00 and approximately $1,079.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, smARTOFGIVING has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One smARTOFGIVING token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00187950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.35 or 0.01405377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024458 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00120289 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About smARTOFGIVING

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,544,262 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,438,778 tokens. smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

smARTOFGIVING Token Trading

smARTOFGIVING can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as smARTOFGIVING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire smARTOFGIVING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase smARTOFGIVING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

