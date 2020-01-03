Smartshare Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, Smartshare has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including $24.68, $5.60, $20.33 and $7.50. Smartshare has a market cap of $868,336.00 and $166,707.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00186500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.22 or 0.01431116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024524 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00120574 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip.

Buying and Selling Smartshare

Smartshare can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $24.43, $32.15, $5.60, $50.98, $7.50, $13.77, $51.55, $33.94, $18.94, $24.68 and $20.33. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.