Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.37.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

In other news, insider Jared Grusd sold 30,426 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $460,345.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,246,369 shares in the company, valued at $33,987,562.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 31,513 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $474,270.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,400,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,124,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,604,180 shares of company stock worth $37,861,019.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 60.3% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 7,446.8% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $16.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.09. Snap has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $18.36.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.14. Snap had a negative net margin of 63.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The firm had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

