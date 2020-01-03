SnapCoin (SNPC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,320.00

SnapCoin (CURRENCY:SNPC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One SnapCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and BitMart. SnapCoin has a market cap of $60,834.00 and approximately $3,320.00 worth of SnapCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SnapCoin has traded down 27.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SnapCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.52 or 0.05920345 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00030007 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002376 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035949 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000294 BTC.

SnapCoin Token Profile

SnapCoin (CRYPTO:SNPC) is a token. It was first traded on August 24th, 2018. SnapCoin’s total supply is 678,333,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,189,448 tokens. The official website for SnapCoin is www.snapparazzi.io. SnapCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1. SnapCoin’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1.

SnapCoin Token Trading

SnapCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnapCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnapCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnapCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnapCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnapCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.