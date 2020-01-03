Snovian.Space Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (SNOV)

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Snovian.Space token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Tidex and IDEX. Snovian.Space has a market cap of $829,661.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Snovian.Space has traded up 130% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Snovian.Space

Snovian.Space (CRYPTO:SNOV) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 389,689,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,276,053 tokens. Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico. The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico. The official website for Snovian.Space is tokensale.snov.io. Snovian.Space’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio.

Buying and Selling Snovian.Space

Snovian.Space can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovian.Space should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snovian.Space using one of the exchanges listed above.

