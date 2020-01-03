Snovian.Space (SNOV) Achieves Market Cap of $824,849.00

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded up 12% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, Snovian.Space has traded 128.7% higher against the dollar. Snovian.Space has a total market cap of $824,849.00 and approximately $1,305.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snovian.Space token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.24 or 0.05811497 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030186 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002190 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035960 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Snovian.Space Profile

SNOV is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 389,689,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,276,053 tokens. Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico. The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico. The official message board for Snovian.Space is medium.com/@ico_snovio. Snovian.Space’s official website is tokensale.snov.io.

Snovian.Space Token Trading

Snovian.Space can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snovian.Space should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snovian.Space using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

