SnowGem Reaches Market Capitalization of $248,027.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $248,027.00 and approximately $55,618.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,307.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.73 or 0.01817652 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.58 or 0.03020657 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00573059 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00695281 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011607 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00062287 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00023936 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013791 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 21,112,940 coins and its circulating supply is 21,035,848 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.