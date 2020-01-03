Social Activity Token Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (SAT)

Social Activity Token (CURRENCY:SAT) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Social Activity Token has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Social Activity Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, YoBit and IDEX. Social Activity Token has a market cap of $46,519.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of Social Activity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Social Activity Token

Social Activity Token (CRYPTO:SAT) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. Social Activity Token’s total supply is 470,763,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,967,463 tokens. Social Activity Token’s official Twitter account is @sandblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Social Activity Token’s official website is sphere.social. The official message board for Social Activity Token is medium.com/@sphereofficial.

Buying and Selling Social Activity Token

Social Activity Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Activity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Activity Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Activity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

