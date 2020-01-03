Social Send (SEND) Trading Down 6% This Week

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Social Send coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Social Send has a total market cap of $114,630.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Social Send has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009272 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003145 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006008 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Social Send

Social Send is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 52,842,094 coins. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

