Software AG (ETR:SOW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Software AG (ETR:SOW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €32.85 ($38.20).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SOW shares. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a €33.50 ($38.95) price target on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of SOW stock opened at €30.88 ($35.91) on Friday. Software has a 1-year low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a 1-year high of €35.22 ($40.95). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €30.96 and its 200 day moving average is €27.88. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Software Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

