Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.87.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sogou from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sogou from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, 86 Research cut Sogou from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE SOGO opened at $4.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64. Sogou has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $7.12.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sogou had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $314.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sogou will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sogou by 51.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sogou during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sogou by 81.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sogou during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sogou by 153.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,312 shares during the last quarter. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

