SolarCoin Market Cap Hits $854,199.00 (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One SolarCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Lykke Exchange and CoinExchange. During the last week, SolarCoin has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $854,199.00 and approximately $215.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00573889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011609 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011132 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000233 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SolarCoin (SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,893,622 coins and its circulating supply is 56,034,976 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR.

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Livecoin, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

