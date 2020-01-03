Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.58.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of SEDG traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.56. The company had a trading volume of 57,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,415. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.69. Solaredge Technologies has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $101.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.06.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.89 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Zvi Lando sold 28,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,397,301.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,003,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $952,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,357.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,197 shares of company stock valued at $12,229,104. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 639.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56,067 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 48,155 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 327.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $655,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

