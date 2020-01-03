Solaris (XLR) Price Up 15.1% Over Last Week

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Solaris has a market capitalization of $402,520.00 and approximately $1,449.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Solaris has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. One Solaris coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange, Kucoin and OOOBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000279 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000133 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Solaris

Solaris (CRYPTO:XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,760,686 coins. The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Solaris

Solaris can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Kucoin, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solaris should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solaris using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

