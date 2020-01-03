Soma Price Hits $0.0176 on Top Exchanges (SCT)

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, Soma has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Soma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Cryptopia and IDEX. Soma has a market cap of $172,242.00 and approximately $125,858.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00058344 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00084781 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,323.41 or 0.99742231 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00053663 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 105.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Soma Token Profile

Soma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Soma’s official website is soma.co.

Buying and Selling Soma

Soma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soma using one of the exchanges listed above.

