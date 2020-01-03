SONM (SNM) Price Reaches $0.0118 on Major Exchanges

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, SONM has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SONM has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $533,427.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SONM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, COSS and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SONM’s launch date was January 24th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SONM is sonm.io.

SONM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, Liqui, HitBTC, OKEx, YoBit, Kucoin, COSS and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

