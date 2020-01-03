SophiaTX Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges (SPHTX)

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. SophiaTX has a total market capitalization of $311,079.00 and $11,922.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SophiaTX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, Bit-Z and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, SophiaTX has traded down 23% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.11 or 0.05846547 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030090 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002303 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035884 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000289 BTC.

SophiaTX Token Profile

SPHTX is a token. It launched on December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject. SophiaTX’s official website is www.sophiatx.com. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SophiaTX Token Trading

SophiaTX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bit-Z, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SophiaTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SophiaTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

