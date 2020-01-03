SounDAC (XSD) Price Tops $0.0085

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded up 90.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, SounDAC has traded up 207.2% against the US dollar. One SounDAC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SounDAC has a market cap of $123,713.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00035480 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000877 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. The official website for SounDAC is soundac.io. SounDAC’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SounDAC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SounDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SounDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

