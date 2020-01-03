SounDAC (XSD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $52.00

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded down 84.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, SounDAC has traded up 254.6% against the U.S. dollar. SounDAC has a market cap of $142,811.00 and approximately $52.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SounDAC coin can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035845 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000860 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

SounDAC Profile

SounDAC (XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SounDAC is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. The official website for SounDAC is soundac.io.

Buying and Selling SounDAC

SounDAC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SounDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

