Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) versus Boston Private Financial (OTCMKTS:BPFH) Financial Review

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) and Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Southern Michigan Bancorp has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Private Financial has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Southern Michigan Bancorp and Boston Private Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Michigan Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Boston Private Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Southern Michigan Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Boston Private Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Boston Private Financial pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Boston Private Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Boston Private Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Boston Private Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Boston Private Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southern Michigan Bancorp and Boston Private Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Michigan Bancorp $36.24 million 2.41 $8.13 million N/A N/A Boston Private Financial $311.29 million 3.24 $80.38 million $0.97 12.48

Boston Private Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Southern Michigan Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Michigan Bancorp and Boston Private Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Michigan Bancorp 21.76% 10.92% 1.11% Boston Private Financial 22.40% 10.15% 0.92%

Summary

Boston Private Financial beats Southern Michigan Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern Michigan Bancorp

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southern Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, passbook savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides home mortgages, equity loans, and personal loans; business loans, such as lines of credit, term loans, commercial real estate loans, agriculture loans, letters of credit, small business administration loans, and capital access loans; industrial, construction, real estate, and inventory loans; and consumer lending products comprising direct and indirect loans to purchasers of residential real property and consumer goods. In addition, it offers trust and investment services that include investment management, trustee, individual retirement account rollovers and retirement plan, institutional and personal custody, estate settlement, wealth management, estate and wealth transfer planning assistance, charitable gift planning assistance, and cash management custody services; and safe deposit box and automated teller machine services. Further, the company provides online and mobile banking, bill pay, e-statements, health savings account, business succession planning, life insurance, and remote deposit capture services, as well as payroll, prepaid, gift, and credit cards. It operates through a network of 14 banking offices located in Battle Creek, Camden, Centreville, Coldwater, Constantine, Hillsdale, Marshall, Mendon, Portage, Tekonsha, Three Rivers, and Union City, Michigan. The company was founded in 1871 and is based in Coldwater, Michigan.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include loans to individuals, such as residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans on investment or vacation properties, unsecured and secured personal lines of credits, home equity loans, and overdraft protection; and loans to businesses consisting of commercial and mortgage loans, revolving lines of credit, working capital loans, equipment financing, community lending programs, and construction and land loans. In addition, it provides wealth management solutions comprising customized investment solutions, wealth planning, trust, and family office services for high net worth individuals and families; services for pension funds, endowments, trusts, foundations and select institutions, mutual funds, and high net worth individuals and their families; and financial planning, tax planning and preparation, estate and insurance planning, retirement planning, charitable planning, and intergenerational gifting and succession planning. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated offices in Boston, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, and Florida. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

