Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.58.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LUV. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Boston Partners raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,365,183 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,964,000 after acquiring an additional 818,490 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 50.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,547,705 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $281,712,000 after buying an additional 1,865,500 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.2% during the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,129,025 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $223,009,000 after buying an additional 204,395 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 333.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,739,565 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $189,895,000 after buying an additional 2,877,170 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,684,299 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $198,992,000 after buying an additional 22,487 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.23. 137,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,544. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.70. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 16.98%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

