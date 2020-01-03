SpaceChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, SpaceChain has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One SpaceChain token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CoinEgg, Coinnest and HitBTC. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $221,034.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SpaceChain (CRYPTO:SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EXX, Bittrex, Coinnest, CoinEgg and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

